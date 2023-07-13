Video
BNP goes for one-point: Polls only under neutral govt

Announces marches on July 18, 19

Published : Thursday, 13 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent

BNP announced on Wednesday that on July 18 the party would organise march in Dhaka and other cities to realise general elections under a neutral government.

On July 19, the party would organise march in the capital for the same objective.

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir  announced programme from the party's rally at  Naya Paltan on Wednesday.

Like minded political parties of BNP also organised separate programmes in the capital demanding resignation of Awami League government and election under a neutral government.   

Thousands of activists, leaders and supporters of BNP arrived at the rally venue from 9:00am, braving  rains.

By 1:00 pm, the venue was over crowded.

Fakhrul demanded withdrawal of cases against all the opposition political leaders and activists including Acting Chairperson of BNP.

He called upon the people to forge unity to realise election under a neutral caretaker government.

He said that unless this unelected fascist government resigns, its members would have to escape.

He said that millions of people participated in the rally ignoring obstacles.

He said that after defeat of this fascist unelected regime in a free and fair election, the people would restore democracy and establish a people's government through fair election under a non-partisan government.

He said that victory of democracy-loving people is inevitable.

He urged government officials and employees to remain neutral.  

BNP leaders and activists attended the rally holding banners, festoons, placards and portraits of the party founder Ziaur Rahman, Chairperson Khaleda Zia and acting chairperson Tarique Rahman.
 
Police put up barricades to stop movement of transport from Nightingale Crossing to Dainik Bangla crossing.

BNP leaders said that police harassed many BNP leaders and activists, especially those who came from the outskirts of the city.

Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP Member Secretary Aminul Haque and South Acting Member Secretary Tanveer Ahmed Robin conducted the rally.

BNP Standing Committee members Dr Abdul Moin Khan, Selima Rahman, Vice Chairman Shahjahan Omar, Barkatullah Bulu, AZM Zahid Hossain, Shamsuzzaman Dudu, Ahmed Azam Khan, Nitai Roy Chowdhury, Chairman's Advisory Council Member Abdul Salam, Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon, Habiboun Nabi Khan Sohail, Central Leader Fazlul Haque Milan, Abdus Salam Azad, Kamruzzaman Ratan, Rakibul Islam Bakul spoke, among others.

A large number of law enforcement personnel were deployed at Naya Paltan since the morning.

On Tuesday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police issued separate notices allowing BNP to hold its rally at Naya Paltan and ruling Awami League at the Southe Gate of Baitul Mokarram, not far away.

Both the parties were given permission to hold the rallies on 23 conditions, including ending their  meetings by 5:00pm.

Ganatantra Mancha, a platform of six parties that shares the BNP's view, demanded resignation of the  government before the election from a rally it held in front of the National Press Club.

The 12-party alliance believes that no fair election is possible under Awami League government.

The Jatiyatabadi Samomona Jote at Bijoynagar, the Liberal Democratic Party at Tejgaon and Gonoforum and People's Party at Motijheel and Labour Party at Naya Paltan raised the same demand.

Besides, two splinter groups of the Gono Odhikar Parishad (one led by Reza Kibria and the other by Nurul Haque Nur), Gonotantrik Bam Oikya, Samomona Gonotantrik Peshajibi Jote and Sadaran Chhatra Odhikar Sanrakshan Parishad held rallies in front of the Jatiya Press Club around 3 pm demanded election under a neutral caretaker government.


