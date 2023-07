NEW DELHI, July 12: Flash floods and landslides caused by heavy rain in northern India have killed at least 41 people since the weekend, according to local authorities.



Thirty-one people have died in Himachal Pradesh, the state's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told reporters Tuesday, while a further 10 have died in neighboring Punjab, Revenue Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa told Indian news agency ANI. �CNN