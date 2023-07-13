Video
Home Miscellaneous

Fair polls possible under existing laws: Law Secy tells EU team

Published : Thursday, 13 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

Law Secretary Golam Sarwar informed the European Union (EU) team on Wednesday that the existing legal framework is 'adequate' to hold free and fair election to be held in December or January next year.

The EU delegation met the Legislative Secretary at the Secretariat on Wednesday afternoon. Later, the Secretary informed the reporters about the contents of the meeting.

However, the EU delegation did not make any comments to reporters. Before the meeting with Law Secretary, the EU delegation met Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmood and top officials of the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs.

Talking to the reporters, the Law Secretary said the EU delegation wanted to know whether the existing legal framework is sufficient for free and fair elections.

"We have said that the existing legal framework is sufficient for free and fair elections. At that time, the Secretary mentioned some clauses of the RPO. The EU team are satisfied," the Law Secretary said.

He informed the EU team that the law, which has been made for the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other commissioners, is no longer in the subcontinent. The chairman of the search committee to select them was a judge of the Appellate Division nominated by the Chief Justice. Apart from this, a judge of the High Court Division, Auditor General, Chairman of Public Works Commission and two eminent persons of civil society were also members. They (EU) are happy.

When asked whether there was any discussion about the election under the party government, the Law Secretary said that there was no discussion about it.


