CJ forms five HC benches to dispose of old cases

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique on Wednesday constituted five benches in the High Court Division to hear and dispose of today old cases related to interim bail under Section 498 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.The new benches will hear and dispose of criminal cases from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm, which were filed until 2022 under section 498 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, according to a notice issued by the Supreme Court administration on Wednesday.The bench of Justice Md Rezaul Haque and Justice Sashanka Shekhar Sarkar, of Justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain and Justice AKM Zahirul Haque, of Justice Md Ruhul Quddus and Justice Ashish Ranjan Das, of Justice Md Akram Hossain Chowdhury and Justice Mohammad Ali and of Justice Md Salim and Justice Md. Riaz Uddin Khan are the new benches.