Thursday, 13 July, 2023, 5:16 AM
Home Back Page

SI gets 6 years, his wife 4 years jail terms in illegal wealth case

Published : Thursday, 13 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Wednesday  sentenced a former police Inspector  of Barishal District ( former SI of Gulshan zone)   Firoz Kabir and his wife, Sabrina Ahmed, to six and four years of imprisonment respectively, in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
The court fined Firoz Tk 17,434,638 and seized Tk 8,717,194.

Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of Special Judge's Court-9 of Dhaka delivered the judgement in presence of the couple Firoz and Sabrina.
The case statement is that, former SI Firoz  deposited around Tk 3.10 crore in five of his own, and one of his wife's bank accounts from January 1 of 2012  to May 31in 2016.

His bank account transaction was inconsistent with his income. In a query of ACC, the couple did not give satisfactory answer about their sources of  income. In this connection Assistant Director Syed Ataul Karim filed a case with Gulshan Police Station on October 3 in 2017. After investigation ACC submitted charge sheet against the couple in 2019.


