SI gets 6 years, his wife 4 years jail terms in illegal wealth case
A Dhaka court on Wednesday sentenced a former police Inspector of Barishal District ( former SI of Gulshan zone) Firoz Kabir and his wife, Sabrina Ahmed, to six and four years of imprisonment respectively, in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
The court fined Firoz Tk 17,434,638 and seized Tk 8,717,194.
Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of Special Judge's Court-9 of Dhaka delivered the judgement in presence of the couple Firoz and Sabrina.
His bank account transaction was inconsistent with his income. In a query of ACC, the couple did not give satisfactory answer about their sources of income. In this connection Assistant Director Syed Ataul Karim filed a case with Gulshan Police Station on October 3 in 2017. After investigation ACC submitted charge sheet against the couple in 2019.