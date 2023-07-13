Video
DNCC Covid hospital to be converted for dengue treatment

Published : Thursday, 13 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent


Department of Health took a decision to convert Covid-19 dedicated hospital for dengue patients at Mahakhali in the capital. Dengue patients are already admitted and receiving treatment in this hospital.

This information was given by Deputy Director of the Disease Control Branch (CDC) of the Department of Health Shafiqul Islam.
He said, it has been decided to turn Covid dedicated hospital into dengue hospital. This was announced verbally.

He further said adequate manpower and equipment have not yet been arranged to declare the hospital dengue dedicated. If this is done, the hospital will be declared fully dengue dedicated very soon.

Dengue is spreading fast. According to the government, the Aedes mosquito-borne disease has already spread in 61 districts. In this situation, considering dengue as a major public health problem, experts have emphasised on the formulation of a national strategy as well as the initiative to kill mosquitoes across the country.

Apart from the capital city, many people are going to the hospital due to dengue every day at the district and upazila level. However, in many areas, patients are suffering due to lack of effective patient management system. The situation is gradually deteriorating as mosquito control activities are lax.

According to the information of the Department of Health, a total of 1,899 patients were identified outside Dhaka and died 10 patients in the last six months.

Where is in the first 11 days of July, 3,334 patients were identified and 18 patients died. As of yesterday, the number of dengue cases across the country is 14,897, of which 4,605 are outside Dhaka and 10,292 patients have been identified in Dhaka Division so far and 83 died.

Analyzing the data of the Department of Health, it was found that in 2016, where 99 percent of the total patients were from Dhaka. In 2017, 96 percent of patients were in Dhaka and 4 percent outside Dhaka. In 2018, 100percent patients were from Dhaka. In 2019, the highest number of dengue patients was detected in the history of the country, that year 51 percent of the patients were in Dhaka and 49 percent were outside Dhaka.  

Since then, patients outside Dhaka have been increasing. In 2020, the number of dengue patients in Dhaka was 87percent and 13percent outside Dhaka and in 2021 it was 83 percent in Dhaka and 17 percent outside Dhaka.

Last year in the year 2022, total 37percent of patients were identified outside Dhaka. This year, 69 percent of dengue patients have been detected in Dhaka and 31 percent outside Dhaka. As of Tuesday, 3,302 patients are under treatment in hospitals across the country.  Among them, 6,919 patients have been identified and 36 patients have died in the last 11 days.


