Election to be held according to law: Hasan to EU team







Following their discussions, Hasan Mahmud said "In European countries, election is arranged under the government in power, and I have informed them that the same principle applies in our country according to the law."



"I further explained that during the elections, the government's role is limited to routine administrative tasks, as all election-related matters are entrusted to the Election Commission," said the minister.

"The discussion did not touch upon any political agenda," clarified the AL leader.



"The EU delegation inquired about the role of our ministry in the country's media landscape. We informed them that the media in Bangladesh is predominantly private, with Bangladesh Television and 35 private TV channels currently broadcasting. Additionally, we have approximately 12,500 daily newspapers, numerous online platforms, FM stations, and community radios, all of which are privately owned, except Bangladesh Betar." �UNB



Members of the Election Exploratory Mission from European Union (EU) consisting of Riccardo Chelleri, Dimitra Ioannou, and Cristina Dos Ramos Alves had a meeting with the Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday in light of the upcoming national elections.Following their discussions, Hasan Mahmud said "In European countries, election is arranged under the government in power, and I have informed them that the same principle applies in our country according to the law.""I further explained that during the elections, the government's role is limited to routine administrative tasks, as all election-related matters are entrusted to the Election Commission," said the minister."The discussion did not touch upon any political agenda," clarified the AL leader."The EU delegation inquired about the role of our ministry in the country's media landscape. We informed them that the media in Bangladesh is predominantly private, with Bangladesh Television and 35 private TV channels currently broadcasting. Additionally, we have approximately 12,500 daily newspapers, numerous online platforms, FM stations, and community radios, all of which are privately owned, except Bangladesh Betar." �UNB