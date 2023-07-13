

No intention to engage in war with anyone: PM



"Actually, we don't want to engage in war with anyone. Our vision is only to secure our Independence and Sovereignty," she said.



The Prime Minister said this while commissioning naval base BNS Sher-e-Bangla and eight ships, including four Landing Craft Utility (LCU)s, at Kolapara in Patuakhali. She joined the programme virtually from Ganabhaban, her official residence.



In this connection, Sheikh Hasina said apart from procurement of helicopters, equipment besides construction of several warships is underway to strengthen surveillance and security at sea. The ships were built at Khulna Shipyard.



The Prime Minister said in the last 14 and a half years, the Awami League government has modernised and increased the capabilities of the navy in addition to adding aviation and submarines to the fleet as per Forces Goal-2030.



"With these measures the Bangladesh Navy has been well established as a three-dimensional force in the world today," she said. She mentioned that maximum number of warships has been inducted into the navy.



Naval Aviation equipped with helicopters and patrol aircraft and specialised force Special Warfare Diving and Salvage (SWDS) have been developed.



Hasina proudly said that Bangladesh has been able to build its own ships. We want our country to move forward. Our Navy has now attained many capabilities," she said. She said Bangladesh Navy has turned from 'Buyer Navy' to 'Builder Navy'.



She said the newly commissioned BNS Sher-e-Bangla and 8 navy ships, in addition to their respective operational activities, will ensure the security of Payra seaport, the safe movement of domestic and foreign ships in the sea, the provision of security in coastal areas.



"It will play a special role in preventing smuggling, stopping illegal fishing through illegal fishing and assisting coastal people," she said.



Appreciating the work of the Bangladesh Navy at home and abroad, she said that the force is making a huge contribution not only to the country, but also to the UN peacekeeping missions gaining international reputation.



The Prime Minister said Bangladesh Navy's warships are successfully deployed in the Mediterranean under the Multinational Maritime Task Force and these are brightening the image of Bangladesh around the world.



Expressing her determination to move forward Hasina said Bangladesh has changed. Bangladesh is now digital Bangladesh. Bangladesh is self-sufficient in food. Bangladesh has got the status of developing country. "Bangladesh should be taken further forward."



She said that Bangladesh has got the status of a developing country during the golden jubilee celebrations of independence.



"Bangladesh will become a developing country in 2026. In 2041, Bangladesh will be a developed, rich and smart Bangladesh. We are implementing the plan to build Bangladesh accordingly," she said. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal also spoke at the programme. A documentary on naval base Sher-e-Bangla and eight ships were screened at the programme.



Earlier, the navy chief handed over command to the respective commanders of the base and the ships.



