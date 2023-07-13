Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 July, 2023, 5:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

JnU students get Tk 56.33 lakh as scholarship

Published : Thursday, 13 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
JnU Correspondent

Jagannath University (JnU) gave Tk 55 lakh 33 thousand as scholarship to 1,676 undergraduate and post graduate students in two categories, JnU Registrar Md Ohiduzzaman sain on Monday.

He said that 1,936 students had applied for merit and unpaid scholarships  and 594 students were given merit scholarship and 1,082 students were given scholarships including unpaid scholarships to 1,676 students.

He said that the scholarship money was deposited the students'  bank accounts. Any problem relating to scholarship will be resolved if students contact the scholarship wing of the university.

According to the university registrar's office, merit scholarship students will receive Tk 7,800 per month at the rate of Tk 650 taka for one-time.

In other words, 594 students were given merit scholarships worth Tk 46,33,200.

In addition, students in this category will get the opportunity to study in the university for two semesters free of charge.

Unpaid scholarship students will only have the opportunity to study for two semesters without fees.

A total of 250 students were given defense scholarships from Rover Scouts, BNCC and Ranger units which since the last year. Among them, 100 members of Rover Scouts, 100 members of BNCC and 50 members of Ranger Unit received scholarships.

Under general scholarship, concerned students will get Tk 3,000 per month and Tk 3, 600 per year. In this category 250 students have been given scholarships worth Tk9 lakh. Also 108 Rover Scouts students were awarded unpaid scholarships.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JnU students get Tk 56.33 lakh as scholarship
Man dies from electrocution in Chawkbazar
DMP identified speed as risk factor for traffic: Officials say in workshop
USTC hosts freshers’ reception
DNCC Mayor endorses 4 WRI books for creating safe, sustainable city
BNP talks with Nur-led Gono Odhikar Parishad
EU can send as many observers as it wants: EC tells delegation
36 more C-19 cases reported


Latest News
30 injured in Gopalganj clash, 8 arrested
Bangladesh women's team face Nepal tomorrow
Minor child drowns in Bhola pond
Chinese hackers accessed government emails, Microsoft says
Turkey sets new Western tilt in foreign policy as economy weighs
Author Milan Kundera dies at 94
Existing legal structure sufficient for fair election: Law Secy tells EU
Woman killed in Madaripur road accident
Elderly man commits suicide in Dinajpur
EU delegation meets information minister
Most Read News
Ex-Gulshan thana OC, wife jailed in graft case
Shahin Malum, a dynamic politician and social worker
'BNP trying to destabilise country with an unconstitutional demand'
BGB man dies while swimming to detain smuggler in Kurigram
BNP men start arriving at Nayapaltan
Thousands turn up at AL rally venue
PM to open South Asia's largest single STP in Dhaka on Thursday
With 300 motorcades, Jahangir coming to Dhaka to join peace rally
BNP's nationwide roadmarch on July 18, 19 for one-point demand
US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya to meet PM Thursday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft