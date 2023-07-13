JnU students get Tk 56.33 lakh as scholarship







He said that 1,936 students had applied for merit and unpaid scholarships and 594 students were given merit scholarship and 1,082 students were given scholarships including unpaid scholarships to 1,676 students.



He said that the scholarship money was deposited the students' bank accounts. Any problem relating to scholarship will be resolved if students contact the scholarship wing of the university.

According to the university registrar's office, merit scholarship students will receive Tk 7,800 per month at the rate of Tk 650 taka for one-time.



In other words, 594 students were given merit scholarships worth Tk 46,33,200.



In addition, students in this category will get the opportunity to study in the university for two semesters free of charge.



Unpaid scholarship students will only have the opportunity to study for two semesters without fees.



A total of 250 students were given defense scholarships from Rover Scouts, BNCC and Ranger units which since the last year. Among them, 100 members of Rover Scouts, 100 members of BNCC and 50 members of Ranger Unit received scholarships.



Under general scholarship, concerned students will get Tk 3,000 per month and Tk 3, 600 per year. In this category 250 students have been given scholarships worth Tk9 lakh. Also 108 Rover Scouts students were awarded unpaid scholarships.

