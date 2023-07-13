Man dies from electrocution in Chawkbazar







The deceased was identified as Biplab, son of Shahjahan, of Companiganj upazila in Noakhali district.



Shankar Roy, sub-inspector of Chawkbazar Police Station, said Biplab came in contact with a live electric wire when he was coming out of the van to unload goods around 2 am, leaving him unconscious.

Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared him dead around 2:45 am. �UNB



