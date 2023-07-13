DMP identified speed as risk factor for traffic: Officials say in workshop







The workshop takes place on Wednesday at the Inter Continental Dhaka. A total of 60 police officers from DMP, including Assistant Superintendent of Police, Traffic Inspectors, and Sergeants, participated in the workshop in two batches. As part of the Bloomberg Philanthropies' Initiative for Global Road Safety, an international network committed to reducing road traffic crashes, deaths, and injuries, GRSP conducted this two-day Training workshop.



The training workshop commences with an inaugural session on Tuesday Khandker Golam Faruq, Police Commissioner of the DMP, inaugurated the event as the Chief Guest.

The Commissioner said, "Road safety is an issue of paramount importance in our society. Each day, we witness the devastating consequences of traffic accidents and the toll they take on human lives. As the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), it is our duty to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens. We strive to create a secure and livable city, and effective traffic law enforcement plays a vital role in achieving this goal."



"We gather here with a shared vision - a vision of safer roads, reduced fatalities, and minimized injuries. This training workshop is a platform for us to come together, exchange knowledge, and learn from international and national road policing strategies that have proven to be successful. The GRSP and BIGRS, with their expertise and global contributions to road safety, bring invaluable insights that will undoubtedly enhance our capabilities as law enforcement officials."



The Global Road Safety Partnership organized a comprehensive training workshop for Dhaka Metropolitan Police on the theme of "Speed as a Risk Factor" to enhance traffic law enforcement and promote road safety.The workshop takes place on Wednesday at the Inter Continental Dhaka. A total of 60 police officers from DMP, including Assistant Superintendent of Police, Traffic Inspectors, and Sergeants, participated in the workshop in two batches. As part of the Bloomberg Philanthropies' Initiative for Global Road Safety, an international network committed to reducing road traffic crashes, deaths, and injuries, GRSP conducted this two-day Training workshop.The training workshop commences with an inaugural session on Tuesday Khandker Golam Faruq, Police Commissioner of the DMP, inaugurated the event as the Chief Guest.The Commissioner said, "Road safety is an issue of paramount importance in our society. Each day, we witness the devastating consequences of traffic accidents and the toll they take on human lives. As the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), it is our duty to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens. We strive to create a secure and livable city, and effective traffic law enforcement plays a vital role in achieving this goal.""We gather here with a shared vision - a vision of safer roads, reduced fatalities, and minimized injuries. This training workshop is a platform for us to come together, exchange knowledge, and learn from international and national road policing strategies that have proven to be successful. The GRSP and BIGRS, with their expertise and global contributions to road safety, bring invaluable insights that will undoubtedly enhance our capabilities as law enforcement officials."