USTC hosts freshers’ reception

CHATTOGRAM, July 12: Freshers' reception for July-December 2023 session of the University of Science and Technology Chittagong (USTC) was held at the USTC campus on Wednesday.USTC Vice-Chancellor (Acting) Prof Dr Mohammad Solaiman was present as the chief guest and inaugurated the event.Welcome speech was delivered by USTC's Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities Dean Dr Gurupad Chakraborty and Business Administration Faculty Dean Dr Md Shahabuddin, Science, Technology and Engineering Faculty Dean Kazi Noor-e-Alam Siddiqui.