DNCC Mayor endorses 4 WRI books for creating safe, sustainable city

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has given approval to four books of World Resources Institute (WRI) to use as reference for creating safe and sustainable Dhaka.With the clearance of DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Md Selim Reza endorsed the books after a capacity building workshop arranged for the engineers of DNCC styled "Collaborative Design Learning Workshop" arranged by World Resources Institute under Bloomberg's Initiative for Global Road Safety recently.In 2021, DNCC joined Bloomberg's Initiative for Global Road Safety as part of the city's commitment to improving safety, inclusivity and accessibility on its streets. As a partner of this programme, WRI is committed to supporting the city department by sharing knowledge and technical expertise.Typically, streets are considered means of transportation only and focus on accommodating the maximum high-speed cars, neglecting other users' needs, leading to road safety hazards. Intersections play a major role in road safety as it is the major conflicting location for users, especially pedestrians who are very high in number and most vulnerable, which leads to higher road crashes at intersections.Proper design of intersections is very necessary to enable an efficient and safer mobility system.