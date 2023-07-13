BNP talks with Nur-led Gono Odhikar Parishad





BNP held meeting with Nurul Haque Nur-led Gono Odhikar Parishad on Wednesday as a part of their initiative to finalise action programmes of one point movement.



Talking to reporters after the meetings, BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury said that BNP and other like-minded parties will announce a unilateral demand on Wednesday to unseat the Amami League government.





He said, "BNP is moving forward with the support of the people, we do not want any violence, the government is inciting the people and is walking the path of violence itself."



The new president of the Gono Odhikar Parishad Nurul Haque Nur said that the anti-government movement would be taken forward. We would also announce the programme.



He alleged, "Awami League is inciting violence in the name of peace rally."



At that time, the party's Joint Secretary General Advocate Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal was present on behalf of BNP.



BNP held meeting with Nurul Haque Nur-led Gono Odhikar Parishad on Wednesday as a part of their initiative to finalise action programmes of one point movement.Talking to reporters after the meetings, BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury said that BNP and other like-minded parties will announce a unilateral demand on Wednesday to unseat the Amami League government."Through this, the simultaneous movement will be accelerating to unseat the Awami League government," he added.He said, "BNP is moving forward with the support of the people, we do not want any violence, the government is inciting the people and is walking the path of violence itself."The new president of the Gono Odhikar Parishad Nurul Haque Nur said that the anti-government movement would be taken forward. We would also announce the programme.He alleged, "Awami League is inciting violence in the name of peace rally."At that time, the party's Joint Secretary General Advocate Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal was present on behalf of BNP.