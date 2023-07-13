EU can send as many observers as it wants: EC tells delegation







For the upcoming Bangladesh 12th parliament election, which will take place in December this year or January next year, will allow the European Union (EU) to deploy as many observers as they like, said Election Commission (EC).



On this regard EC secretariat additional secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said "We have told the visiting EU election exploratory mission that we have no objection in this regard," after a meeting with the EU delegation at the Election Commission Bhaban on Tuesday morning.

Regarding election the EC official said the EU delegation has wanted to know about the preparation of the upcoming 12th parliamentary election.



The meeting led by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal, among other commissioners Rasheda Sultana, Anisur Rahman and senior election officials besides Riccardo Chelleri led the five member delegation of the EU were present at the meeting.



Riccardo Chelleri told the journalists after the meeting that they have come to Bangladesh for two weeks to evaluate the pre-polls situations. They would file a report to a high-level EU delegation after the evaluation and the high-level EU officials then would decide on sending an observation team in the next national election of Bangladesh.



Election commission additional secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath briefed the media about details of the meeting. He said the EU delegation mainly wanted to learn about the preparation on the election.



In particular, they inquired about voters, polling stations, use of CCTV camera and whether the election commission is able to hold the election fairly. The election commission explained the matters and the EU delegation expressed their satisfaction, he added.



The commission said the EU can send as many observers as they want and there is no restriction on it.



The delegation asked whether there is any deadline for application. The commission informed the delegation it is better to file application by September because there are some formalities including the clearance of home and foreign ministries. The EU can send as many neutral observers as they want and the election commission have no objection in this regard, he added.



Ashok Kumar Debnath said technical members of the EU delegation would hold a meeting on the EC's legal issues again with the commission's members.



Replying to a question, the additional secretary said 1/11 elections were held under the incumbent commission and the EU delegation expressed their satisfaction in this regard. The delegation is satisfied over the atmosphere, but they would hold further meetings and sit with the EC's technical team between 18 and 22 July.



The EU delegation expressed neither satisfaction nor dissatisfaction on the capacity of the election commission, the additional secretary added.



