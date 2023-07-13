36 more C-19 cases reported







With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,043,324, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,463 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity increased to 5.41 per cent from Tuesday's 4.42 per cent as 665 samples were tested.



The recovery rate stood at 98.38 per cent. However, the death rate remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent. �UNB



Bangladesh reported 36 more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Wednesday morning.With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,043,324, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,463 as no new fatalities were reported.The daily case test positivity increased to 5.41 per cent from Tuesday's 4.42 per cent as 665 samples were tested.The recovery rate stood at 98.38 per cent. However, the death rate remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent. �UNB