Why do people pay the price for city fathers’ mistakes?







As a result, dengue has been playing havoc with situation getting from bad to worse by the day. The daily casualties from the disease broke another record this year on Tuesday when the number of deaths surged to seven taking the total toll to 83 since January.



Dengue hospitalizations have also smashed the previous single day's record on July 11 with more than 1,054 patients admitted to different public and private hospitals throughout the country.

In fact, city hospitals and clinics have been swelling with dengue patients forcing many infected people to take to hospitals' floors to receive treatment.



What is more worrying, this time, is that dengue has spread to even far-flung areas of the country at an alarming rate. For instance, on the last Tuesday, there were 628 dengue patients admitted to the city hospitals while over 426 received treatment outside the capital.



As of today, dengue menace has shown no sign of abating. Until July 11, there were more than 3,303 patients admitted to various hospitals. Among them, 2,306 patients received treatment in 53 dengue dedicated hospitals in Dhaka while the rest 997 patients were treated outside Dhaka.



As per records from the Department of Health, a total of 14,897 people have so far been infected with dengue. Among them, 11,511 patients have already recovered.



Now the question is who is to blame for this worsening dengue menace? Could our city fathers shirk their responsibilities for buying and then using ineffective larvicides? Understandably, they have let spray the larvicides even though they are aware of its ineffectiveness.



Is it not only the waste of money and time in a crucial time when people are dying of mosquito bites?



According to a report published in this daily, Dhaka's two city corporations indulged in an orgy of spending with an eye-watering amount of Tk 128 crore for mosquito control drive during the financial year of 2022-23. But all their money and efforts have been of little avail.



Seemingly, Dhaka city's mosquito elimination programmes have not yet yielded fruitful results, prompting experts to sound a warning for a severe dengue attack in coming days.



This year's dengue situation may be worse than what the country witnessed in 2022 when the highest number of 281 dengue deaths recorded since its first outbreak in Bangladesh in 1964. The year of 2019 was also an annus horribilis with more than 179 registered casualties.



