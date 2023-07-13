Who is to blame for climate change?







Despite the presence of several thousand people and key global personalities at the recent climate change conference in Paris, it has provided very little hope for the future. Big powers are still blaming each other and no one wants to take any responsibility for the rising temperature and climate disasters.



Now the world is seeing the worst flooding of its history. Several rivers have exceeded their banks and water is now entering into big cities. Several European countries are also badly affected.

Because of the rising sea level, thousands of Bangladeshi and Indian farmers have lost their farmland and now find it hard to provide for their families.



The reality is that global warming effects are miserable for millions of people around the world.



Unfortunately despite this, the world's governments have failed to provide any concrete solution for rising temperatures and climate change. Several environmental conferences held in the past also could not produce any real solution for climate change.



The main reason of its failure is the personal benefits and selfishness of big powers. They are six industrialised countries and they are mainly responsible for destruction of the world's climate.



Mahmud Hasan

Kuril



