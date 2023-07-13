

Cluster admission tests should include all 53 public universities



In the past, one had to go to various universities in different districts to participate in the entrance exam. That is extremely difficult for the students. Besides, there were various types of difficulties or suffering. The cluster admission test is aimed at unremitting these. But is it possible to reduce the suffering of cluster admission test? This is a common question among students now. But the actual suffering and the financial cost have not decreased. However, the sufferings during the examination have decreased.



Admission to 20 public universities is possible through one exam. However, a major problem here is that any student who fails this examination due to physical or other reasons loses the chance to get admission to 20 public universities. On the other hand, the problem is that in the past a student used to collect admission forms from 4-5 public universities. Still, Students have to do so because big 4-5 universities are not included in the cluster admission test. For example, a science faculty student can purchase application forms from Dhaka University, Rajshahi University, BUET, and Bangladesh Agricultural University with the cluster admission test. Then students must participate in the admission test many times.

In other words, the main objective of the cluster admission test has not been achieved. There were many discrepancies in the first time cluster admission test, but the second time many discrepancies are coming down. Instead, dissatisfaction among teachers has increased because many teachers cannot participate in the cluster admission test program. Many feel that teachers don't want to appear in cluster admission tests for money. This is false. Teachers opposed the GST admission test system to maintain the identity of the university.



First-year Bachelor (Honors) classes for the academic year 2021-22 at Dhaka University started on September 7. Classes started on November 1 after completing the admission process at Rajshahi University. But bad luck for other students who got admission to public universities through cluster admission test because they are facing discrimination. They become students of the same academic year and start classes in January or February. Even the admission test for the universities included in the cluster started on 20 May in the current year.



The Dhaka University admission test started on 29 April. This is also discrimination. As a result, many students are frustrated. Regionalism is created in the cluster admission test. In the past, no department had more students from one region. For example, most of the students in my department now are from the greater Mymensingh region. In that case, differences in behavior or language are less noticeable. Diversity of culture does not develop among the students. The picture seems to be the same in others except for the universities of Dhaka division.



The cluster admission test is not 100% successful because big universities do not come. So, the government should bring all the universities under a cluster admission test. The government has already taken step like National Testing Authority for admission. Cluster admission test should be controlled centrally through this authority.



Central exam system is active in China and South Korea. South Korean universities admit students to undergraduate through an exam. The National Testing Authority may follow the Chinese model or another country's system. The examination for university undergraduate admission in China is known as the "College Entrance Exam". This exam is conducted around June every year. It consists of 4 subjects in total. Out of which three are compulsory subjects and one is optional. For example, Chinese language, mathematics, and foreign language are compulsory. Most students prefer the English language as a foreign language for the exam. The rest of the subject is given in the examination of that specialization area. For example, science stream students must take exams in physics, biology, and chemistry. Each compulsory subject carries 150 marks. And optional subjects carry 300 marks. That is, a student must give an exam of 750 marks. Those who score well here can get admission to reputable universities.



Although in our country exams with low marks can be completed in one day. For students of the business stream, admission can be taken through tests in English, Bengali, Mathematics, Accounts, Management, Marketing and Finance. In this way, the test can be done for other units. For example, all universities should have the same criteria for different faculties. Then according to the score, students will get the opportunity to get admission to a good university. All matters including migration should be centrally controlled. All the teachers at every university should be included in phases.



As a result, dissatisfaction among teachers will decrease. Cluster admission tests can be successful under the National Testing Authority. However, for the sake of the country, all efforts should be made to make the cluster admission test successful for the welfare of the students.



As the examination of 20 clustered universities is held simultaneously, there is less risk of loss of seats. But in reality, it is seen that many universities complete the admission process leaving the seats vacant. Again, in the last academic year, while filling the seats, there are complaints of irregularities in the admission test which are published in the media. That is sad. This occurred when the cluster central committee relinquished control to each university. Irregularities in admission in the name of filling seats are not acceptable in any way. So, university authorities should be aware and alert about this. So that there is no mistrust of the university admission test. Naturally, despite preparations for travel fatigue or illness, many tests did not go as expected. So, the cluster method is a relief for students. That is, the cluster admission test will be successful only when 53 public universities are included in a cluster admission test.



The writer is Associate Professor, Department of Accounting and Information Systems, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Mymensingh









