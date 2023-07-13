BRICS membership could be a new dawn for Bangladesh     







Greater collaboration among the BRICS nations is critical for Russia, which has been slammed by Western sanctions for its role in the Ukraine crisis, which have cut off access to Western money, stymied investment, and contributed to an economic downturn. Its economy has also suffered as the worldwide price of oil, its primary export, has fallen, and it has been exploring new markets since ties with the West deteriorated to their lowest point since the Cold War due to the Ukraine conflict. Researchers believe that BRICS could serve as an alternative to the US-dominated World Bank and International Monetary Fund in the future due to its robust domestic growth, contribution to the global economy, expanding financial markets, and increased involvement with other developing countries.



On the other hand, While the precise economic consequences of BRICS expansion and the adoption of a new currency are unknown, it is clear that both developments have the potential to change the global economic landscape. The falling value and demand for the US dollar may have long-term effects, needing close monitoring by international economic participants. The global economic environment is set to undergo dramatic adjustments as interest in the BRICS currency develops and the alliance's possible expansion looms. As a result, the decisions made at the next summit will be critical in setting the future course.

Bangladesh's recent entry into the BRICS platform holds great potential for the country's economic advancement. However, caution is advised to avoid geopolitical traps. Upholding the foreign policy's non-aligned philosophy of "friendship to all, malice to none" and maintaining good connections with the West and European countries allied with the West should be the driving factor for Bangladesh's engagement with BRICS. Bangladesh's decision to join BRICS comes at a critical juncture in the international economy, which is being crippled by COVID-19 and Western sanctions centered on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



Sanctions exacerbate the misery of every country on the planet. Western limitations make it difficult for countries to purchase industrial raw materials, gasoline, fertilizer, and even food grains. Western governments exploit the dollar-based monetary system to punish their adversaries. The US Federal Reserve, the country's central bank, has recently aggressively raised interest rates. This has put great pressure on the currencies of several countries in the Global South. Such behavior has resulted in a global cost-of-living catastrophe, driving millions into destitution and economic suffering.



More than 96 projects in the five original member nations have received NDB loans totaling $33 billion. The primary reasons why the BRICS countries want to expand their participation in the NDB could be political. Cobus van Staden, a senior researcher at the South African Institute of International Affairs, claims that "interest among developing countries to join the (NDB) is driven by dual dynamics." First, there is a "lack of development financing options open to the Global South, particularly for concessional financing aimed at infrastructure development." Due to a lack of concessional loan choices, many countries have been forced to rely on market-rate lending, which has "significantly contributed to the current debt crisis in the Global South."



As a result, Bangladesh's decision to join BRICS may result in higher foreign investment in the country due to the improved prestige Bangladesh will have as a member of a tremendously prominent club of developing economies. It will also aid our country's efforts to diversify its overseas relations and currencies.



To carry out Bangladesh's "Vision 2041" - eradicating severe poverty and becoming an "Upper Middle-Income Country" (UMIC) by 2030 - the country needs partners who will support without conditions, such as the United States and Europe. Since its inception in 2016, China's Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has authorized more than $2.3 billion in loans to Bangladesh, including 10 approved AIIB loans for infrastructure projects and four COVID-19-related response programs. West-led institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund are no longer adequate for Bangladesh.



The gap can be filled by multilateral and bilateral donors such as China, Russia, the NDB, AIIB, and now BRICS, especially given Bangladesh's reality that it will soon outgrow its status as an LDC, and external funds for developmental challenges that precede poverty alleviation goals will be more difficult to accumulate. The current BRICS five now account for 31.5% of global GDP, while the G7 contributes 30%. The BRICS are predicted to contribute more than 50% of global GDP by 2030, and any proposed enlargement will almost probably accelerate this.



Bangladesh has been a member of several underwhelming multilateral organizations, including SAARC and BIMSTEC. Moreover, BRICS might serve as a venue for Bangladesh's global expression, which has been steadily growing in tandem with its economic development and geopolitical prominence. Finally, formerly assumed to be a forum for convergence rather than negotiation, the complex geopolitical change of 2022 has modified the essence of BRICS and positioned it in a position to prevent any hegemonic drives in the world through economic and strategic modifications.



The writer is Research Assistant, BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health, BRAC University



