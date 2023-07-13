Video
Hospital garbage pollutes environment at Bakerganj

Published : Thursday, 13 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, July 12: Medical waste matters are polluting environment in Bakerganj Upazila of the district.

Everyday sorted food, waste, blood strained gauges and cottons are dumped here and there from 50-bed Bakerganj Upazila Hospital.

The hospital ground lying littered with these wastage. Surrounding areas have turned patches of garbage and waste.

Patients and relatives become vitiated due to foul-smell releasing from  these spots. No cleaning initiative is visible from the Department of Health (DoH) and Bakerganj Municipality.

A visit found piles of garbage in front of the Emergency Department of the DoH. Toilets are also garbage-filled.  Harmful flies and mosquitoes are spreading germs.

Irregularity was seen in food cooking in the hospital for patients; wood waste is burned. Flies and mosquitoes were seen flying over food.

Locals expressed their anger over this grim picture of the only government hospital in the upazila.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Shankor Kumar Prasad Adhikari said, "We have manpower crisis having only two cleaners. We have requested the Pourasabha authorities for removing garbage. They gave assurance but didn't keep."

Now the matter has been informed to the authorities concerned, he added.



