13 killed, 62 injured in separate road mishaps







CHATTOGRAM: A traffic police member was killed when a bus hit him in Panchlaish area in the city on Tuesday night

The deceased was identified as Nurul Karim, 47, hailed from Gopalpur Upazila in Tangail District. He worked at Chattogram Metropolitan Police Traffic North Division.



He was rescued and taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Panchlaish Police Station (PS) Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident.



NETRAKONA: Two workers were killed in a road accident on the Thakurakona-Kalmakanda regional highway in Barhatta Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The accident took place in Nischintapur area of the upazila at around 10 am.



The deceased were identified as Emon Mia, 20, son of Ratan Mia, and Hridoy Mia, 12, son of Abu Bakkar. Both of them were residents of Bahirchapa Village under Sadar Upazila in the district.



Quoting locals, police officials said a bricks-laden truck was going to Kamlakanda from Netrakona in the morning. When it reached Nischintapur area, the truck overturned into a roadside ditch as its driver lost control over the steering. At that time, the duo fell under the truck and died on the spot.



Being informed, fire service personnel and police with the help of locals recovered the bodies from the scene.

Additional Superintendent of Netrakona District Police Lutfur Rahman confirmed the incident.



PATUAKHALI: Two people were killed and at least 17 others injured in separate road accidents in Galachipa and Kalapara upazilas of the district on Monday and Tuesday.



A teenage boy was killed and two others were injured in a road accident on the Galachipa-Patuakhali regional highway in Galachipa Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The accident took place in Suhuri Taltala area of the upazila at around 9 am.



The deceased was identified as Raihan Dali, 15, son of Nijam Dali, a resident of Badura Village under Golkhali Union in the upazila. He was a student of a madrasa in Dhaka.



According to local sources, Raihan along with his elder brother was going to Patuakhali Town in the morning riding on a motorbike. When they reached Taltali area, a speedy pickup van hit their motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, which left him dead on the spot and two others critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.



However, the law enforcers have seized the killer pickup van and arrested its bus driver Abdur Rahman, 35.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Galachipa PS Shonit Kumar Gayen confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



On the other hand, a man was killed and 15 were injured as a passenger bus overturned into a roadside ditch on the Patuakhali-Kuakata highway in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Monday noon.



The accident took place in Mohammadpur area under Nilganj Union in the upazila at around 12 pm.



Deceased Mamun, 35, was the son of Delwar Hossain, a resident of Dhumki Upazila in the district. He was the helper of the bus.

According to local sources, a speedy bus from Kuakata was going towards Patuakhali at noon.



On the way, the bus overturned into a roadside ditch as its driver lost control over the steering, which left its helper dead on the spot and at least 15 passengers critically injured.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Locals rescued the injured and took them to Kalapara Upazila Health Complex, where they were receiving treatment.

Kalapara PS OC Ali Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps would be taken in this regard.



KALIHATI, TANGAIL: Two people were killed and seven others injured in a road accident on the Bhuapur-Tangail regional highway in Kalihati Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.



The accident took place in Nagarbari Rishipara area in the upazila at around 2 pm.



Among the deceased, Saiful Islam, 38, wasthe son of Abdur Rashid, a resident of Khanurbari area under Gobindabasi Union of Bhuapur Upazila in the district and the details of another could not be known immediately.



Quoting locals, Kalihati PS SI Mintu Ghosh said the accident happened when a brick-laden truck rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction, which left nine people critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Tangail General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared two of them dead and referred an injured to Dhaka as his condition deteriorated further.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies.



Legal actions would be taken in this regard, the SI added.



KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A young man from Kamalnagar Upazila in the district, who was injured in a road accident in Saudi Arabia, died at a hospital on Tuesday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Shahadat Hossain, 22, son of late Md Shahjahan, hailed from Nabiganj area under Char Lawrence Union in the upazila.



The deceased's family sources said a private car hit Shahadat from behind on Saturday last while he was returning his rented house in Saudi Arabia from the country's Dammam Town, which left the youth seriously injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to King Fahad Hospital in Dammam Town, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday afternoon while undergoing treatment.



The deceased's family members sought cooperation to the government to bring back the body of Shahadat to Bangladesh.



BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A young man was killed after being hit by a truck in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The accident took place on the Junia-Tushkhali road in the upazila at around 10 am.

The deceased was identified as Md Rasel, 26, son of Montu Pahlan, a resident of Junia Village under the upazila. He was a construction worker of the area.



According to local sources, Rasel was going to his workplace from the house in the morning riding on his motorcycle. On the way, a speedy goods-laden truck hit his bike when he tried to overtake the truck.



He was critically injured at that time.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the youth dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body in the afternoon and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Bhandaria PS SI Ranjit Sarkar confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.



GOPALGANJ: At least 30 people including children and women were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Tuesday.



The accident took place in Majra area on the Dhaka-Khulna highway under the upazila in the afternoon.



Kashiani Fire Service leader Anwar Hossain said a bus of 'Diganta Paribahan' from Pirojpur was going to Dhaka. On the way, the bus lost control over its steering and hit the back of a truck in Majra area in the afternoon. At least 30 passengers of the bus were injured when the front part of the bus was twisted at that time.



On information, fire service personnel rescued the injured and brought them to hospital.



FENI: Two people were killed and two others injured in a road accident on the Feni-Noakhali regional highway in Daganbhuiyan Upazila of the district on Monday evening.



The accident occurred in front of Dula Mia Cotton Mill of the upazila at around 6 pm.



Among the deceased, one was identified as Shuvo, 30, son of Joynal Abedin, hailed from Dakshin Sharifpur Village of Noakhali Sadar Upazila while the details of another dead woman could not be known immediately.



According to the witnesses, the accident happened when a speedy passenger-laden bus rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction in the evening, which left four auto-rickshaw passengers critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Daganbhuiyan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared two of them dead.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Feni General Hospital morgue for autopsies.



Mohipal Highway PS OC Mostofa Kamal confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to identify the bus and legal actions would be taken in this regard.



GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Two people including a minor child were killed and six others injured in two separate road accidents in Gouripur Upazila of the district from Sunday night till Monday morning.



The deceased were identified as Abul Hashem, 65, son of late Golam Hossain, a resident of Doulatabad Village under Sahanati Union, and Wazkuruni, 6, son of Mizanur Rahman of Achintapur Village under the upazila. Wazkuruni was a first grader of Achintapur Government Primary School.



According to the witnesses, Abul Hashem along with his family members took his grandchild to visit a doctor in Mymensingh. He was returning home after visiting the doctor riding on an auto-rickshaw.



When they reached Gazipur area on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj highway, a speedy Mymensingh-bound truck rammed into their auto-rickshaw, leaving seven people critically injured.



The injured were rescued by locals and rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, but Abu Hashem succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.



Meanwhile, a six-year-old child was killed as an easy-bike ran over him when he was crossing the Gouripur-Shahganj regional highway. He died on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies and seized the vehicles.



Gouripur PS OC Imran Al Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal actions would be taken in these regards.



