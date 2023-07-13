Video
Home Countryside

BGB man dies while swimming to detain smuggler

Published : Thursday, 13 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent


FULBARI, KURIGRAM, July 12: A member of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) died while swimming in a river in Fulbari Upazila of the district to detain a smuggler.

The incident took place in the Baromasia River near international border pillars number 931 and 932 at Paschim Balatari Village under Naodanga Union at around 8:30 pm on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Mahbub Alam, 31, hailed from Sadar Upazila in Panchagarh. He worked as a soldier at Balarhat BOP under 15 BGB Battalion.

Local sources said three BGB men chased a smuggler at night. At one stage of the chase, the smuggler jumped into the river with illegal goods. Soldiers Mahbub and Mizanur also jumped into the river to detain him. But Mahbub fell ill while swimming.

Local people then came forward with a boat and rescued them. Mahbub was taken to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex by the BGB members, where he was declared dead.

Lalmonirhat 15 BGB Battalion Commander Lieutenant Colonel Mofazzal Hossain Akanda confirmed the incident.


