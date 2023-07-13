Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 July, 2023, 5:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Lumpy skin disease affects cattle in Rajbari

Published : Thursday, 13 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent

Lumpy skin disease affects cattle in Rajbari

Lumpy skin disease affects cattle in Rajbari

RAJBARI, July 12: The lumpy skin disease (LSD) is continuing in the district to infect cows and goats.
In the last few days, at least four goats died in Sadar Upazila.

Veterinary Surgeon of the Department of Livestock Service (DoLS) in the Sadar Upazila Dr Shakil Ahamed informed, a total of 20 goats were attacked by PPR (Pestidisatites Parties Ruminent) skin disease; two  of them died.
One goat farmer Fatema Khatun of Kallyanpur Village at Alipur Union in Sadar Upazila said, her all four goats died of LSD.
Cow owners said, they are failing to treat their animals because of higher prices of medicine. They are facing financial crisis.

According to local sources, the LSD situation is increasing due to the rainy season with the rise in breeding of insecticides, such as mosquito. DoLS Officer Fazlul Haque said, the rate of infection is on the rise.

The DoLS has completed a vaccination programme of 81 thousand vaccines in five upazilas of the district.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hospital garbage pollutes environment at Bakerganj
13 killed, 62 injured in separate road mishaps
BGB man dies while swimming to detain smuggler
Lumpy skin disease affects cattle in Rajbari
Three people electrocuted in Patuakhali, Habiganj, Kushtia
Five men murdered in five districts
Block construction in river demanded
Corrugated tins, cheques distributed at Kaliganj


Latest News
30 injured in Gopalganj clash, 8 arrested
Bangladesh women's team face Nepal tomorrow
Minor child drowns in Bhola pond
Chinese hackers accessed government emails, Microsoft says
Turkey sets new Western tilt in foreign policy as economy weighs
Author Milan Kundera dies at 94
Existing legal structure sufficient for fair election: Law Secy tells EU
Woman killed in Madaripur road accident
Elderly man commits suicide in Dinajpur
EU delegation meets information minister
Most Read News
Ex-Gulshan thana OC, wife jailed in graft case
Shahin Malum, a dynamic politician and social worker
'BNP trying to destabilise country with an unconstitutional demand'
BGB man dies while swimming to detain smuggler in Kurigram
BNP men start arriving at Nayapaltan
Thousands turn up at AL rally venue
PM to open South Asia's largest single STP in Dhaka on Thursday
With 300 motorcades, Jahangir coming to Dhaka to join peace rally
BNP's nationwide roadmarch on July 18, 19 for one-point demand
US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya to meet PM Thursday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft