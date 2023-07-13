

Lumpy skin disease affects cattle in Rajbari

In the last few days, at least four goats died in Sadar Upazila.



Veterinary Surgeon of the Department of Livestock Service (DoLS) in the Sadar Upazila Dr Shakil Ahamed informed, a total of 20 goats were attacked by PPR (Pestidisatites Parties Ruminent) skin disease; two of them died.



Cow owners said, they are failing to treat their animals because of higher prices of medicine. They are facing financial crisis.



According to local sources, the LSD situation is increasing due to the rainy season with the rise in breeding of insecticides, such as mosquito. DoLS Officer Fazlul Haque said, the rate of infection is on the rise.



The DoLS has completed a vaccination programme of 81 thousand vaccines in five upazilas of the district.



RAJBARI, July 12: The lumpy skin disease (LSD) is continuing in the district to infect cows and goats.In the last few days, at least four goats died in Sadar Upazila.Veterinary Surgeon of the Department of Livestock Service (DoLS) in the Sadar Upazila Dr Shakil Ahamed informed, a total of 20 goats were attacked by PPR (Pestidisatites Parties Ruminent) skin disease; two of them died.One goat farmer Fatema Khatun of Kallyanpur Village at Alipur Union in Sadar Upazila said, her all four goats died of LSD.Cow owners said, they are failing to treat their animals because of higher prices of medicine. They are facing financial crisis.According to local sources, the LSD situation is increasing due to the rainy season with the rise in breeding of insecticides, such as mosquito. DoLS Officer Fazlul Haque said, the rate of infection is on the rise.The DoLS has completed a vaccination programme of 81 thousand vaccines in five upazilas of the district.