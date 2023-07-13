Three people electrocuted in Patuakhali, Habiganj, Kushtia







BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: An elderly man was electrocuted and another injured in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The incident took place in Keshabpur Union of the upazila at around 1 pm.



The injured person is Jafar Khan, 45, nephew of the deceased.



According to local sources, Rahim was cultivating his land adjacent to Keshabpur Degree College at noon by a tractor. At that time, a torn live electric wire fell on him from an electric poll, which left him critically injured. Jafar was also injured as he came forward to rescue his uncle.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Bauphal Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Dr Soheb declared Rahim Khan dead.



Keshabpur Union Parishad Chairman Principal Saleh Uddin Piku confirmed the incident.



HABIGANJ: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Chunarughat Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The incident took place in Amkandi Village of the upazila at around 11 am.



The deceased was identified as Mohan Mia, 15, son of Samsu Mia, a resident of the area. He was an auto-rickshaw driver by profession.



Local sources said Mohan Mia came in contact with live electricity while he was charging his auto-rickshaw at around 11 am, which left him critically injured.



Locals rescued him and rushed to Chunarughat Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chunarughat Police Station (PS) Md Rashidul Haque confirmed the incident.



KUSHTIA: A farmer was electrocuted in Khoksa Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.



The incident took place in Buzrukh Mirzapur Village under Shomspur Union of the upazila at around 4 pm.

The deceased was identified as Palash Sheikh, 50, a resident of the village.



Shahana Khatun, wife of the deceased, said Palash came in contact with a live electric wire when he was trying to connect a fan of his cowshed in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.



He was then rescued and taken to Khoksa Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Dr Ayesha Siddika Asha declared him dead, she added.



Khoksa PS OC Gautam Thakur confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



