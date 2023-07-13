Five men murdered in five districts







NATORE: A banana trader was allegedly beaten to death in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning over money transaction.



The deceased was identified as Kalam, 60, a resident of Kafuria Rifujipara Village in the upazila.

Kafuria Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abul Kalam said Kalam sold bananas worth Tk 2 lakh to Kamal Uddin of Rifujipara Village.



In the morning, when Kalam went to ask for the money he owed, an argument broke out in between the two. At one stage, Kamal Uddin hit Kalam with a stick. Kalam died on the spot.



Kamal has been absconding since the incident, the UP chairman added.



Sub-Inspector of Natore Sadar Police Station (PS) Jamal Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that legal action is being under process in this regard.



LALMONIRHAT: An elderly man was killed in a clash over the sale of rotten mangoes in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.



The incident took place at Sirajul Market under Kakina Union of the upazila at around 10 pm.



The deceased was identified as Azizar Rahman, 70, hailed from Gangachara Upazila in Rangpur District.



Police sources said some people were locked into a clash with each other over the sale of rotten mangoes at night. At that time, the elderly man who was sitting next to them died on the spot after being hit with a stick.



Later on, police recovered the body and sent it to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kaliganj PS Habibur Rahman confirmed the incident.



CUMILLA: A labourer was reportedly beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of theft in Sadar Upazila of the district early Tuesday.



The incident took place in Dhulipara area of the city at around 12:30 am.

The deceased was identified as Saddam Hossain, 35, a resident of Rampur Village in Muradnagar Upazila of the district.



According to local sources, Saddam used to live in a rented house in the area and work as a labourer at Comilla EPZ. However, he was beaten to death on suspicion of stealing a mobile phone early Tuesday.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cumilla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Cumilla Sadar Dakshin PS OC Debashish Chowdhury confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A Bangladeshi expatriate businessman was shot to death by miscreants in South Africa on Monday noon.



The deceased was identified Shamim Sikder, 42, son of Anes Sikder, hailed from Shibchar Upazila in Madaripur District.



The incident took place in Johannesburg City at around 8pm (local time) and 12 pm (Bangladesh time) on Monday.



According to the deceased's family members, Shamim went to South Africa in 2009. He had a grocery shop with his brother-in-law in Johannesburg.



On Monday, a group of miscreants entered the shop and shot him in the head. Shamim was then rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



The family members suspected that Shamim might have been killed over business rivalry as the miscreants did not robbed any valuables from the store.



JALDHAKA, NILPHAMARI: A young man was reportedly hacked to death by miscreants in Jaldhaka Upazila of the district on Sunday night.



The incident took place in Rajbari Village under Shimulbari Union of the upazila at around 11 pm.



The deceased was identified as Bhabes Chandra Roy, 30, son of Manik Chandra Roy, a resident of the village. He used to work with his father in his confectionery store.



According to locals, Bhabes was returning home from his shop after finishing work at around 11 pm on Sunday. On the way, a group of miscreants attacked him with sharp weapons, leaving him critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Nilphamari General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Bhabes Chandra dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body on Monday morning and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Jaldhaka PS OC Md Muktarul Alam confirmed the incident, adding the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.



