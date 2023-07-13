Video
Thursday, 13 July, 2023
Countryside

Block construction in river demanded

Published : Thursday, 13 July, 2023
Our Correspondent


NOAKHALI, July 12: A human chain was formed on Wednesday afternoon to demand the construction of block in the Bhulua River in Subarnachar Upazila of the district.

Local residents organized the human chain at DC Charzia Uddin Bazar in Charjubili Union at around 1 pm.
Social workers Abul Kalam Safi Chowdhury, Hashem, Nural Amin, Zamir Uddin, Arif Hossain and Nishi Akter spoke at the human chain.

The speakers said the people in the area suffering a lot due to the erosion by the Bhulua River that flows past DC Char Zia Uddin Bazar. Many people lost their lands. So far, croplands of about 200 families had been devoured into the river.

The affected families then drew the attention of all administrations including the Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to prevent the river erosion by constructing blocks soon.


