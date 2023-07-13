Corrugated tins, cheques distributed at Kaliganj





KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR, July 12: Corrugated tins and cheques were distributed among beneficiary men and women for construction of houses in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.Kaliganj Upazila Project Implementation Office and Women Affairs Office jointly organized the distribution programme on the Upazila Parishad premises in collaboration with Kaliganj Upazila administration.Bangladesh Mohila Awami League President Meher Afroz Chumki, MP, was present as the chief guest at the programme.Kaliganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Moazzem Hossain Palash was present as the special guest with Upazila Nirbahi Officer Azizur Rahman in the chair.Kaliganj Municipality Mayor SM Rabin Hossain, Upazila Project Implementation Officer Monirul Islam Sobhan and Women Affairs Officer Shahnaz Akter, among others, were also present at the programme.