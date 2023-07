He was 75.



He was cremated with state honour on Wednesday noon.





NALITABARI, SHERPUR, July 12: Jahir Drang, a freedom fighter (FF) from Garo community in Nalitabari Upazila of the district, died at his residence in Baromari Mission Andharupara area under Poragaon Union in the upazila on Tuesday afternoon.He was 75.He was cremated with state honour on Wednesday noon.FF Jahir left behind his wife, three sons, one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.