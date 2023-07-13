Russia ready to discuss enhanced cooperation in food area with ASEAN: Lavrov







MOSCOW, July 12: Russia is ready to discuss enhancing cooperation in the food area with the member countries of the Association of South-East Asian Nations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Indonesian newspaper Kompas."Given the difficult situation in the global economy, the issues of energy and food security have come to the forefront of our dialogue with the ASEAN Group of 10. <...> Our experts are ready to discuss measures to deepen cooperation in the food area," he said.According to the minister, Russia is ready to boost wheat exports to Indonesia, as well as meat, including meat that meets halal standards."We are interested in expanding such cooperation, engaging Russia's Muslim regions in it," Lavrov said.