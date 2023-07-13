Video
WB rural poll results subject to final orders

Published : Thursday, 13 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

KOLKATA, July 12: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday said that the panchayat elections in West Bengal and the declaration of results will be subject to its final orders in connection with matters which it is hearing over allegations of electoral malpractices on the day of polling.

The court directed the State Election Commission (SEC), the state government and the central government to file affidavits dealing with all the allegations made in three petitions alleging malpractices.

"When the court is seized of the matter, it goes without saying that whatever has been done thus far, i.e, the conduct of the elections and the declaration of results, will be subject to the ultimate orders that may be passed in this writ petition," he said.

The court directed that the SEC should inform this aspect to all the candidates who have been declared elected.

Alleging large-scale violence and electoral malpractice during the panchayat election on July 8, the petitioners prayed for a direction to the SEC to conduct repolling in around 50,000 booths.

Repolling was done in 696 booths and counting of ballots began on July 11.    �NDTV


