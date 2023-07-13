EU parliament backs biodiversity bill in close vote







STRASBOURG, July 12: The European Parliament on Wednesday narrowly backed a key biodiversity bill aimed at rewilding EU land and water habitats, overcoming a backlash by conservative lawmakers who said it would hurt farmers.The text endorsing the Nature Restoration Law passed with 336 votes in favour, 300 against and 13 abstentions, setting the scene for the parliament to negotiate a final law on the issue with EU member state governments.The parliament's biggest political grouping, the conservative European People's Party (EPP), had sought to shoot down the text, arguing that it would reduce EU food security and limit possibilities to build wind and hydroelectric energy facilities.But it was outnumbered by other lawmakers who feared defeat of the text would send a signal that Europe was backing away from its green goals.The conservative opposition to it, supported by extreme-right lawmakers, meant parts of the text were amended in ways that leftwing lawmakers said watered it down. �AFP