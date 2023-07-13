Polluting firms to face unlimited fines: UK govt







The decision will allow environmental regulators to impose large penalties without having to go through lengthy criminal prosecutions.



Environment Secretary Therese Coffey announced plans to allow unlimited fines for polluting water companies in April, a policy that has now been expanded to include others from energy firms to waste operators.

"Polluters must always pay. We are scrapping the cap on civil penalties and significantly broadening their scope to target a much wider range of offences -- from breaches of storm overflow permits to the reckless disposal of hazardous waste," Coffey said in a statement on Tuesday. �AFP



LONDON, July 12: Polluting companies will be liable for unlimited fines as a result of a UK government decision to lift the current £250,000 ($320,000) ceiling on penalties.The decision will allow environmental regulators to impose large penalties without having to go through lengthy criminal prosecutions.Environment Secretary Therese Coffey announced plans to allow unlimited fines for polluting water companies in April, a policy that has now been expanded to include others from energy firms to waste operators."Polluters must always pay. We are scrapping the cap on civil penalties and significantly broadening their scope to target a much wider range of offences -- from breaches of storm overflow permits to the reckless disposal of hazardous waste," Coffey said in a statement on Tuesday. �AFP