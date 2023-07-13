

Nepal played four int'l matches recently, Bangladesh none!

The second match of the series will be played on Sunday at the same venue.



Before the series, the Nepalese played four international matches, two against India and the rest against Vietnam. The two friendly matches against India saw ties in last February. The first match was of 2-2 margin and the second was goalless.





Nepal did not win any of these four matches. But the booters were in the game for the time and that is why their spirit is high for the two-match series now.



On the other hand, the last international match Bangladesh played was against the same Nepal women about ten months ago. Bangladesh outplayed the host Nepal by 3-1 in the final of the SAFF Women's Championship 2022 at Kathmandu in Nepal and with that, the team clinched its first-ever title of the tournament.



Bangladesh withdrew its name from the 2024 AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round-1 to be played in April in Myanmar. There, Bangladesh was supposed to play against stronger opponents like Iran, Myanmar, and the Maldives. By not playing the round, the team lost a good opportunity to gather some international experience. Also, there were no international matches for the women for the time being. It was a frustrating matter for the booters and the coaches.



Is the team up to the mark?

The successful coach of the women's team Golam Rabbani Choton resigned from the post of head coach a month ago. The SAFF winning coach was the father-like figure to the booters. The coach was with these booters for the last 17 years and he understood them well and was able to utilise them the best.



His resignation surely left a mark on the team. All this time, the team's assistant coach, now the head coach for the series, Mahbubur Rahman Litu and other coaches tried their best to keep the players busy at the practice ground and keep them in shape.



Besides, four of the booters from the SAFF winning team also left the camp due to different reasons. In January, promising strikers Anuching Mogini and Sajeda Khatun retired from the sport after being eliminated from the preliminary squad for the Olympic qualifiers due to their performance issues.



In May, dependable striker Sirat Jahan Swapna who scored four goals in the SAFF Championship 2022 announced her retirement from football as well. Ace defender Akhi Khatun also left the residential camp to pursue her dream in China.



They all were part of the team and without them, the team may not be the same. Though some young players came in, it cannot be confirmed whether the team recovered from the situation as there were no international matches in recent times.



Bangladesh women promise to do well

Bangladesh women's head coach for the series Mahbubur Rahman Litu said that his booters are ready to play and give their best in the series.



He said, "I am thankful to the BFF officials for arranging the series. We were eagerly waiting to play one. We had some injury issues. But everyone is Okay now and all are fit to play the matches."



He said that he and his fellow coaches had been busy keeping everyone together and in shape in the meantime after coach Golam Rabbani Choton's resignation. He said, "We were in a crisis. We are gradually recovering. Tried to keep everyone together in the meantime. The Federation is trying to get a coach for the team."



Although Choton was no more their coach, Mahbubur Rahman said he maintained communication with Choton and took his advice from time to time.



Regarding the team condition, he said, "We had a compact team in the SAFF tournament. Some of the booters left. But the current team is good as well. We have five new faces in the team. The players are ready to give their best."

Bangladesh skipper Sabina Khatun said, "We are going to play the series without playing any practice matches ahead. I think the second match would be different than the first one. Because we will need time to understand everything in the first match."



She said that they would have to cope with the new reality without Choton and that they would be Okay. She said, "Choton sir and Litu sir, both were with us for a long time. Now, without Choton sir, we are in a new reality. As professional players, we will try to handle this professionally. We have Litu sir with us and he is guiding us well.



Nepal is confident

Nepal women's team head coach Ananta Raj Thapa said that they are confident to do well in the series. He said in the pre-match briefing, "The series will be a competitive one."



"A plus point for us is that we played four matches recently. We played two against Vietnam and two against India. Regardless of the results of those matches, we are confident to do well here," said the coach.



It was a surprise for the Nepalese coach that Bangladesh had not played any international matches after playing the SAFF Women's Championship 2022 in Nepal in September last year.



Nepal skipper Anjila Tumbapo Subba was having respect for the opponents. She said, "Bangladesh is a very good opponent. They have some good players and some skilled juniors joined the team recently. We will play our best to do well against them."



Sabitra Bhandari to play for a foreign club

Nepal women's team head coach Ananta Raj Thapa informed the media that Nepal's famed and energetic striker Sabitra Bhandari would go to Israel to play for a club there right after playing the two-match series.



Nepal is one of the football-playing nations in the region which is doing well in the sport despite having less financial backup. Now, Nepal's women are dreaming of playing Football for foreign clubs far from the country. After Sabitra, others may follow her and thus a new era is beginning for Nepal football.



From Bangladesh, Sabina and one footballer played for foreign clubs before. But, that was a few years ago. Players have not gotten the opportunity for a while now. It is another frustrating matter for Bangladesh women footballers. Apart from getting a chance into the national team, they have so limited scope.



