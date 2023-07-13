Ticket prices for Afghanistan T20 revealed



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the ticket prices for the two-match T20 International series against Afghanistan.Both of the matches of the series will be held at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on July 14 and 16.The lowest price of the ticket set at Tk. 200 while the most expensive one is at Tk. 1500.Fans can purchase tickets at the Lakkatura ticket counter, main gate, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium and ticket counter of Sylhet District Stadium (main gate), Rikabibazar from 9:30 am to 7:30 pm.Tickets are to be available on match days and two days before match day, according to the press release sent by the BCB. �BSSTicket price:Grand Stand - Tk. 1,500Club House- Tk. 500Eastern Gallery - Tk. 300Western Gallery- Tk. 200Green Hill Area- Tk. 200.