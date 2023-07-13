|
Ticket prices for Afghanistan T20 revealed
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the ticket prices for the two-match T20 International series against Afghanistan.
Both of the matches of the series will be held at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on July 14 and 16.
The lowest price of the ticket set at Tk. 200 while the most expensive one is at Tk. 1500.
Tickets are to be available on match days and two days before match day, according to the press release sent by the BCB. �BSS
Ticket price:
Grand Stand - Tk. 1,500
Club House- Tk. 500
Eastern Gallery - Tk. 300
Western Gallery- Tk. 200
Green Hill Area- Tk. 200.