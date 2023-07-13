Video
Van der Sar 'out of life-threatening danger': Ajax

Published : Thursday, 13 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

THE HAGUE, JULY 12: Former Netherlands goalkeeper and Ajax executive Edwin van der Sar was out of life-threating danger, but remained in intensive care in hospital after a brain haemorrhage, his club said on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old, who played for Amsterdam's Ajax and then Manchester United, was on holiday on a Croatian island when he fell ill.

"Edwin is still in the intensive care unit but is stable. He is not in life-threatening danger," Ajax said in a statement, adding that it was sharing the update on behalf of Van der Sar's wife Annemarie.

"Every time we visit him, he's communicative. We have to wait patiently to see how his situation will develop," his wife said.
Van der Sar announced in May that he was quitting as Ajax chief executive after the worst season in 14 years for the historic Dutch club which finished third in the Eredivisie.    �AFP


