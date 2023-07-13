Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 July, 2023, 5:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Alcaraz takes next step in bid for Wimbledon glory

Published : Thursday, 13 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

Alcaraz takes next step in bid for Wimbledon glory

Alcaraz takes next step in bid for Wimbledon glory

LONDON, JULY 12: Carlos Alcaraz is targeting a first Wimbledon semi-final on Wednesday while Elena Rybakina takes on Ons Jabeur in a repeat of last year's title match.

Daniil Medvedev has a difficult task against unseeded Christopher Eubanks in his quarter-final and women's second seed Aryna Sabalenka faces American Madison Keys.

World number one Alcaraz is fast getting used to grass as he prepares to take on his friend Holger Rune on Centre Court.

The two players are both only 20 but Alcaraz already has a Grand Slam under his belt -- the US Open last year
"I'm really excited about this match," he said. "We shared a lot of great moments. We played together since we were 12 years old.

"We've not texted each other, but obviously we know each other really well. Yeah, I'm really excited about it. I think he's the same."

Alcaraz may be top seed at the All England Club but Novak Djokovic is the strong favourite -- and is not afraid to say so.
The Serb star reached his 12th Wimbledon semi-final and record-equalling 46th at the Grand Slams with a four-set victory over Russia's Andrey Rublev on Tuesday.

"I don't want to sound arrogant, but of course I would consider myself favourite," said Djokovic, who will play Italy's Jannik Sinner in the last four.

"Judging by the results I had in my career here, the last four times at Wimbledon that I won, so I do consider myself favourite, yes."

In the other men's quarter-final on Wednesday, former US Open champion Medvedev faces a tricky tie against Eubanks, who is ranked 43rd, on Court No. 1.

The American has fallen head over heels in love with grass after previously describing it as the "stupidest" surface to play on.

Sixth seed Jabeur has made no secret of the fact she is out for revenge when she takes on Rybakina
The Tunisian, who has fast become a crowd favourite at the All England Club, was a set up last year against the Kazakh player before the final slipped away from her.

Jabeur said losing the match was "painful" but that she gave everything.

"I believe in destiny," she said. "It wasn't supposed to be that year. Maybe greater things are coming after that final. Definitely will learn a lot from it."

Keys has kept a relatively low profile at this year's tournament but suddenly finds herself back in the quarter-finals, eight years after she last reached the same stage.

The American, seeded 25th, dropped her first set of the tournament in her impressive three-set win over Russian 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva.

Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka has won three tournaments this year, including the Australian Open, and has looked increasingly impressive.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh get a boost ahead of T20 series
Nepal played four int'l matches recently, Bangladesh none!
Ticket prices for Afghanistan T20 revealed
Major League Cricket aims for US breakthrough
England must defy injuries and dip in form to win World Cup
Novak Djokovic into 12th Wimbledon semi-final
Haiti's WC debut against all odds 'more than just football'
Van der Sar 'out of life-threatening danger': Ajax


Latest News
30 injured in Gopalganj clash, 8 arrested
Bangladesh women's team face Nepal tomorrow
Minor child drowns in Bhola pond
Chinese hackers accessed government emails, Microsoft says
Turkey sets new Western tilt in foreign policy as economy weighs
Author Milan Kundera dies at 94
Existing legal structure sufficient for fair election: Law Secy tells EU
Woman killed in Madaripur road accident
Elderly man commits suicide in Dinajpur
EU delegation meets information minister
Most Read News
Ex-Gulshan thana OC, wife jailed in graft case
Shahin Malum, a dynamic politician and social worker
'BNP trying to destabilise country with an unconstitutional demand'
BGB man dies while swimming to detain smuggler in Kurigram
BNP men start arriving at Nayapaltan
Thousands turn up at AL rally venue
PM to open South Asia's largest single STP in Dhaka on Thursday
With 300 motorcades, Jahangir coming to Dhaka to join peace rally
BNP's nationwide roadmarch on July 18, 19 for one-point demand
US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya to meet PM Thursday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft