Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 July, 2023, 5:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Barca seal Vitor Roque signing from Athletico Paranaense

Published : Thursday, 13 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

BARCELONA, JULY 12: Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign young striker Vitor Roque from Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense, the Spanish champions said Wednesday.

The 18-year-old forward will join Barca from the start of the 2024-25 season on a deal until the summer of 2031. "The release clause is fixed at 500 million euros ($551 million)," said Barcelona in a statement.

Spanish reports suggest the Catalans will pay 30 million euros for the Brazil striker with another 31 million euros in potential add-ons.

Barcelona have brought in Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez on free transfers this summer, with the Catalan giants still suffering from financial difficulties.

They are currently able to spend only 50 percent of any savings or new income because of La Liga financial restrictions on clubs exceeding their spending limit, as determined by the Spanish league. Roque, one of the hottest prospects in Brazilian football, has scored six goals in his last six games.

The forward made his debut for the Brazilian national team in March and is able to play in wider areas as well as through the middle.

Roque finished as top goalscorer at the South American Under-20 championship earlier this year with six goals as Brazil triumphed.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh get a boost ahead of T20 series
Nepal played four int'l matches recently, Bangladesh none!
Ticket prices for Afghanistan T20 revealed
Major League Cricket aims for US breakthrough
England must defy injuries and dip in form to win World Cup
Novak Djokovic into 12th Wimbledon semi-final
Haiti's WC debut against all odds 'more than just football'
Van der Sar 'out of life-threatening danger': Ajax


Latest News
30 injured in Gopalganj clash, 8 arrested
Bangladesh women's team face Nepal tomorrow
Minor child drowns in Bhola pond
Chinese hackers accessed government emails, Microsoft says
Turkey sets new Western tilt in foreign policy as economy weighs
Author Milan Kundera dies at 94
Existing legal structure sufficient for fair election: Law Secy tells EU
Woman killed in Madaripur road accident
Elderly man commits suicide in Dinajpur
EU delegation meets information minister
Most Read News
Ex-Gulshan thana OC, wife jailed in graft case
Shahin Malum, a dynamic politician and social worker
'BNP trying to destabilise country with an unconstitutional demand'
BGB man dies while swimming to detain smuggler in Kurigram
BNP men start arriving at Nayapaltan
Thousands turn up at AL rally venue
PM to open South Asia's largest single STP in Dhaka on Thursday
With 300 motorcades, Jahangir coming to Dhaka to join peace rally
BNP's nationwide roadmarch on July 18, 19 for one-point demand
US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya to meet PM Thursday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft