Bangladesh raises export target by 11.59pc to $72 billion for FY24





The government has set a target of export earnings of S$ 72 billion in the current fiscal year (FY) 2023-24 including $ 62 billion from export of goods and $10 billion for the services sector.



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi gave this information to reporters after a meeting to set export targets for 2023-24 in the conference room of the Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday.





Stating that the government has set an export target of $100 billion by 2030, he said it is possible to achieve it. He said businessmen have agreed with this year's export targets. Leaders of various business organizations have however demanded to ensure supply of gas-electricity-fuel and other facilities to help achieve the export targets.



"We have heard them and have assured that steps will be taken by the government to fulfill their demands," he added.



The minister said achievement of export targets of goods and services for the last two fiscal years and the growth trends riding on financial and non-financial incentives by the government for products and market diversification, the export targets for fiscal 2023-24 have been quite justified. He said the war in Ukraine has left serious impact on our export planning.



On a question the Commerce Minister said the upcoming national elections will follow its normal process as per constitution.



Nothing will be shut because of the elections. Office-court, bank-insurance, business-trade- all will continue normally. It is unlikely that there will be any adverse impact on achieving export targets.



Tipu Munshi said various organizations have predicted positive growth in most economies of South Asia by the end of 2023. The GDP growth in Bangladesh is likely to be around 6.8 per cent.



Highlighting the achievements of last fiscal, the minister said the $55.56 billion export earnings stood at 95 percent of the target and 6.6 per cent more than fiscal's target of 2022-23.



He said, "People live with hope. Good results have come despite global adversity. Last year there was a gas problem, prices of gas increased. Despite such problems export sectors have achieved good results. Although we did not achieve last year's target, we achieved more than the previous year's."



The meeting chaired by Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh, was attended by leaders of various business organizations, representatives of the relevant ministries and departments.



