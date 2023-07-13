Video
Home Business

DSE, CSE edge up on brisk trading

Published : Thursday, 13 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose as investors took fresh stakes on insurance, food and engineering sectors.

At the close of the trading DSEX, the prime index of the DSE increased by 8.80 points to 6,336 points. Among the other two indices of DSE, the DSE Shariah index rose by 1.34 points to 1,374 points. DS-30 index increased by 2.27 points to 2,194 points.

According to DSE data, a total of 23.31 crore and units of 370 companies were bought and sold in the market today. Tk 855.19 crore has been transacted in it. Tk 645.69 crore was traded on Tuesday. That means the transaction has increased compared to the previous day.

Among the companies traded on the day, the price increased for 92. On the contrary, the prices of shares and mutual funds of 91 companies have decreased, and the prices of 187 companies have remained unchanged.

Shares of Phuong Food were top of the trade on DSE on Wednesday After that, Delta Life's shares are in the second most traded position. Next in the list are the shares of BNO Lub-Ref. Besides, shares of ADN Telecom, Royal Tulip Sea Pearl, Khan Brothers PP Oven Industries, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Rupali Life, Orion Infusion and CNA Textile Limited were in the top 10 respectively.

Top 10 companies with rate increase are:- Western Marine Shipyard, Rupali Bank, Janata Insurance, Orion Infusion, Apex Foods, City General Insurance, Fine Foods, ADN Telecom, Miracle Industries and Rupali Life Insurance. At the CSE its main index increased by 7.85 points to 18,711 points.

Shares and units of 208 companies were traded in CSE that day. Among them, 55 prices increased, 74 prices decreased and 79 prices remained unchanged. At the end of the day, shares and units of Tk 14.34 crore were traded in CSE. The previous day the transaction was Tk 12.35 crore.


