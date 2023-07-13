

Sonali Bank opens counter to handle BD-India trade in rupee



As chief guest, the bank's CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim inaugurated the special counter and help desk at local office branch premises in Dhaka on Tuesday, says a press release.



General Manager of local office branch Md Rezaul Karim presided over the inaugurated programme where deputy managing directors Sanchia Binte Ali, Mir Mofazzul Hossain, Subhash Chandra Das, Kazi Md Wahidul Islam, Parsoma Alam, general managers of head office and other officers were present.

