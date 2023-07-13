Video
EBL opens India Business Desk

Published : Thursday, 13 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Business Desk

EBL opens India Business Desk

EBL opens India Business Desk

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) launched a dedicated India Business Desk to facilitate cross-border business transactions with India.

Md Shahriar Alam, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, inaugurated the desk at the bank's head office at Gulshan, in Dhaka on Tuesday, said a press release.

This one-stop solution center aims to cater to the comprehensive banking needs of the India-Bangladesh bilateral trade. EBL also launched a co-brand card with the India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the same event.

Among others, Pranay Verma, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh; Lokman Hossain Miah, Executive Chairman, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA;  Abdul Matlub Ahmad, President, India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) and Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL were present on the occasion.

"Bangladesh - India bilateral trade in Indian Rupee will be a significant step forward not only for expanding bilateral trade and economic relations, but also for elevating our overall partnership with India," said Md. Shahriar Alam, while inaugurating the Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) India Business Desk.

He appreciated setting up of a dedicated India business desk by Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) with the aim to contribute to boosting bilateral trade and investment between the two friendly countries.

Pranay Verma, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh said, "Bangladesh is India's largest trade partner in South East Asia. Over the last five years our trade volume has doubled. India is Bangladesh's largest export market in Asia. These are tangible gains in our bilateral economic engagement.
 
". Establishing this EBL India business desk will promote trade between our two countries and bring new opportunities. This is a very innovation step by EBL and I hope this desk will be a catalyst in seeing some real tangible difference in our bilateral trade and economic engagement."

Lokman Hossain Miah, Executive Chairman, BIDA said, "EBL's new Business Desk dedicated to India business is a great example of proactive facilitation�I hope EBL will use its client networks to spread the story of Bangladesh's amazing potential as an investment destination."

Speaking on the occasion Abdul Matlub Ahmad, President of IBCCI said, "IBCCI is very happy that EBL has started an EBL India business desk. The business people of both the countries can approach EBL for guidance for export and import in Indian rupees."

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL, said " The introduction of Indian Rupee as a settlement currency will open up new avenues for economic collaboration between the two nations and bilateral trade is expected to witness further growth in the coming days.EBL is now ready to provide comprehensive banking facilities and tailor-made products for the bilateral trade business growth."

For all sorts of queries about banking products and services specially designed for Indian-Bangladesh bilateral trade, customers can reach EBL through a dedicated email address [email protected] or phone +880 9666777325.

To offer comprehensive banking facilities EBL has also opened similar dedicated business desks for Japanese and Chinese companies and investors in Bangladesh, he said.


