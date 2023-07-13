

Agrani Bank honours top exporters



Agrani Bank organised the event at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital recently, says a press release.



Md Murshedul Kabir, managing director and CEO of the bank, chaired the event while Dr Zaid Bakht, chairman of the bank's Board of Directors, was present as the chief guest.

The top 64 exporters of the bank in 2022 were given honours and crests.



In his speech, Zaid Bakht said, "The other name of economic development is industrialisation and for the sake of that industrialisation, the Agrani Bank is making a big contribution in this field by financing various projects in the industrial sector."



Murshedul Kabir said, "This award ceremony has been organised with the aim of increasing the foreign exchange reserve through increasing the export income and making the country's development, progress and economic growth more dynamic."



Agrani Bank directors- Biswajit Bhattacharya Khokon, Mafiz Uddin Ahmed, Kashem Humayun and Tanjina Ismail, deputy managing directors- Wahida Begum, Md Anwarul Islam, Shyamal Krishna Saha and Rezina Parveen, senior executives, and officials were also present.

At the end of the event, a cultural programme was organised with the participation of bank employees.



