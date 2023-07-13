Video
N Zealand holds rates, says inflation to fall further

Published : Thursday, 13 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

WELLINGTON, July 12: New Zealand's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged Wednesday and said it expected inflation to ease further in coming months.

The decision to keep the official cash rate at 5.5 percent comes after government figures in June showed the economy had tipped into recession.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said interest rates were "constraining spending and inflation pressure as anticipated and required".

The freeze will come as a relief to the country's mortgage holders, who have seen their monthly repayments rise rapidly over the past year.

Rates would need to "remain at a restrictive level for the foreseeable future" to return inflation to the 1-3 percent target, the bank added.

Central banks around the world have been forced to ramp up interest rates for more than a year as they try to control inflation, which surged as economies reopened from Covid lockdowns and in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.    �AFP


