Thursday, 13 July, 2023, 5:09 AM
Business

Disney exploring sale or partners for India business

Published : Thursday, 13 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Disney exploring sale or partners for India business

Disney exploring sale or partners for India business

July 12: Walt Disney is exploring options to sell or find a joint venture partner for its India digital and TV business, a source with direct knowledge said on Wednesday.

The talks are in a "very, very nascent" stage and no potential buyer or partner has been approached so far, and it remains unclear how the process will pan out, the person added.

"Talks have begun internally (on) what makes sense to do," said the source, adding discussions were being driven by executives at Disney headquarters in the US.

Disney did not respond to a request for comment. The company's shares closed up 1.6% on Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report news of Disney's talks and said the company had reached out to at least one bank about ways to help the India business grow, while sharing some of the costs.

The discussions come at a time when Disney has faced increasing pressure due to the emergence of Reliance Industries' streaming platform JioCinema, run by Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani.

He has been marketing his streaming platform by offering free access to Indian Premier League cricket tournament, digital rights of which were earlier with Disney.

Research firm CLSA has estimated Disney+ Hotstar's subscriber base shrank by nearly 5 million users in India after it lost the digital rights for IPL.

Reliance's broadcast venture Viacom18, which runs JioCinema, also struck a deal with Warner Bros in April for HBO and other popular content such as Succession. Several of these top rated shows earlier aired in India on the Disney platform.

Viacom18's shareholders include Reliance, Paramount Global as well as Bodhi Tree, which is a joint venture between James Murdoch and a former Star India executive, Uday Shankar.    �Reuters


« PreviousNext »

