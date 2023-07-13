Cash-strapped Pakistan gets $2b deposit from S Arabia







The economy has been stricken by a balance-of-payments crisis as it attempts to service crippling external debt, while months of political chaos have scared off foreign investment.



Inflation has rocketed, the rupee has reached a record low against the dollar, and the country is struggling to afford imports, causing a severe decline in industrial output.

"Saudi Arabia had announced in the recent past that it would deposit an additional $2 billion dollars in the account of the State Bank of Pakistan -- that has been credited to the account of the State Bank," Pakistan's finance minister Ishaq Dar said in a televised press conference.



It brings state foreign reserves to a total of $6.5 billion, an almost 50 percent increase compared to last week's account balance.



Faisal Shaji, a research analyst with Standard Capital Securities, told AFP that the deposit will stabilise Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves and will improve its credit rating in the international market.



"This is also a big and positive development towards the IMF program. As a result, Pakistan's currency will be strengthened and it will have a better impact on the stock market."



After months of prolonged negotiations, the IMF last week announced a new standby deal worth $3 billion for Pakistan after the government met the final conditions, including securing guarantees of further financial support from friendly nations. �AFP



