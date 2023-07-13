Video
Cash-strapped Pakistan gets $2b deposit from S Arabia

Published : Thursday, 13 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

ISLAMABAD, July 12: Pakistan's desperately low foreign exchange reserves were boosted on Tuesday with a $2 billion deposit from Saudi Arabia, ahead of a key IMF meeting this month to approve a new deal.

The economy has been stricken by a balance-of-payments crisis as it attempts to service crippling external debt, while months of political chaos have scared off foreign investment.

Inflation has rocketed, the rupee has reached a record low against the dollar, and the country is struggling to afford imports, causing a severe decline in industrial output.

"Saudi Arabia had announced in the recent past that it would deposit an additional $2 billion dollars in the account of the State Bank of Pakistan -- that has been credited to the account of the State Bank," Pakistan's finance minister Ishaq Dar said in a televised press conference.

It brings state foreign reserves to a total of $6.5 billion, an almost 50 percent increase compared to last week's account balance.

Faisal Shaji, a research analyst with Standard Capital Securities, told AFP that the deposit will stabilise Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves and will improve its credit rating in the international market.

"This is also a big and positive development towards the IMF program. As a result, Pakistan's currency will be strengthened and it will have a better impact on the stock market."

After months of prolonged negotiations, the IMF last week announced a new standby deal worth $3 billion for Pakistan after the government met the final conditions, including securing guarantees of further financial support from friendly nations.    �AFP


