Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 July, 2023, 5:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Most markets advance as US inflation data looms

Published : Thursday, 13 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

HONG KONG, July 12: Asian and European markets mostly rose Wednesday as investors jockeyed for position ahead of a key US inflation report later in the day, and Hong Kong extended gains on hopes for fresh Chinese stimulus.

Regional equities have enjoyed a broadly positive week so far after China signalled a long-running crackdown on the tech sector was nearing an end while officials also pledged help for ailing developers.

That was followed by reports that further growth-boosting measures and data showing new loans in the country had picked up in June thanks to a central bank interest rate cut.

Optimism is now building for more announcements aimed at kickstarting the world's number two economy as its post-Covid recovery sputters.

"Overall, China's data and news flow, along with market reaction, highlight Beijing's challenge, against a backdrop of anaemic demand," said National Australia Bank's Rodrigo Catril.

"A meaningful fiscal spending announcement is what is needed for markets to become more positive on China."

Hong Kong was again the stand-out performer thanks to gains in tech stocks, while Sydney, Singapore, Seoul, Taipei, Manila, Bangkok and Jakarta were also up.

London, Paris and Frankfurt also advanced, but Shanghai, Tokyo, Mumbai and Wellington were all lower.

Wednesday sees the week's main event, the release of the US consumer price index, which forecasts suggest will show a further softening. That is followed by producer prices Thursday.

"Investors appear to be positioning for another decline in both core and headline," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes. "The key question is whether the data will beat consensus expectations and cause the Fed to take notice."

He added that while the Fed's favoured gauge of inflation is the personal consumption expenditures index -- which is due for release on July 28 -- this week's reports will be keenly followed as they come ahead of the bank's next policy meeting.

Monetary policymakers are expected to hike rates this month but there is hope that the slowdown in inflation and figures pointing to a softening in the economy could mean that is the last.

However, observers warned that a surprise on the upside could put pressure on officials to keep tightening through the year.

Still, the dollar has weakened against its peers in recent weeks on bets the Fed is nearing its endgame on rates, with sterling among the best performers as sticky UK inflation means the Bank of England has to keep lifting.

The pound broke $1.29 on Tuesday for the first time in 15 months, while the yen has bounced back to sit below 140 per dollar with the Bank of Japan seen shifting from its ultra-loose monetary policy at some point.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh raises export target by 11.59pc to $72 billion for FY24
DSE, CSE edge up on brisk trading
Bangladesh to import LNG from Malaysia
Sonali Bank opens counter to handle BD-India trade in rupee
EBL opens India Business Desk
BD plans to launch taka-rupee debit cards by December
Agrani Bank honours top exporters
realme jumps 29 spots, enters top 50 in Kantar BrandZ 2023


Latest News
30 injured in Gopalganj clash, 8 arrested
Bangladesh women's team face Nepal tomorrow
Minor child drowns in Bhola pond
Chinese hackers accessed government emails, Microsoft says
Turkey sets new Western tilt in foreign policy as economy weighs
Author Milan Kundera dies at 94
Existing legal structure sufficient for fair election: Law Secy tells EU
Woman killed in Madaripur road accident
Elderly man commits suicide in Dinajpur
EU delegation meets information minister
Most Read News
Ex-Gulshan thana OC, wife jailed in graft case
Shahin Malum, a dynamic politician and social worker
'BNP trying to destabilise country with an unconstitutional demand'
BGB man dies while swimming to detain smuggler in Kurigram
BNP men start arriving at Nayapaltan
Thousands turn up at AL rally venue
PM to open South Asia's largest single STP in Dhaka on Thursday
With 300 motorcades, Jahangir coming to Dhaka to join peace rally
BNP's nationwide roadmarch on July 18, 19 for one-point demand
US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya to meet PM Thursday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft