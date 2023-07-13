Video
Uttara Motors launches legendary Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV

Published : Thursday, 13 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Desk

Uttara Motors Limited, the exclusive distributor of Suzuki vehicles in Bangladesh, proudly introduces the all-new Suzuki Grand Vitara - a premium SUV.

With the tagline "The Legend Returns," this remarkable vehicle was unveiled at a special event held at the Suzuki Showroom in Uttara Center, Tejgaon, Dhaka, says a press release.

The prestigious launch was graced by the presence of Matiur Rahman, chairman & managing director, and Nayeemur Rahman, head of Business Planning, from Uttara Group of Companies. Esteemed executives from various corporate houses, banks, financial institutions, as well as Suzuki car owners and well-wishers, gathered to witness this momentous occasion.

During the unveiling ceremony of the advanced Suzuki Grand Vitara, Matiur Rahman expressed his enthusiasm for the growing demand for spacious and luxurious SUV vehicles.

He delightedly introduced the advanced Grand Vitara, which boasts a wide range of exceptional features to meet customer demands. With its captivating powertrain, dynamic and aggressive exterior design, sophisticated interiors, and an array of technologically advanced segment-leading comfort, and convenience, the Grand Vitara is set to appeal to even the most discerning SUV enthusiasts.

The advanced Suzuki Grand Vitara is equipped with Smart Hybrid technology and showcases Suzuki's renowned K-series 1.5L engine. Notable features include a Panoramic Sunroof, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters, Steering-mounted controls (audio, Bluetooth, and cruise control) functions, Auto AC, 9-inch Smart Play Pro+ Touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 360 View Camera, Rear AC vents, 6 Airbags, ABS with EBD and much more as standard. For detailed specifications, please visit www.Suzukicar.com.bd.

The advanced Grand Vitara is available in nine striking colour options, ensuring a personalized touch for every discerning customer. Prices for the Grand Vitara start at BDT 47 lac. To ensure a seamless ownership experience, the Grand Vitara comes with a 3-year or 55,000km Suzuki standard warranty, along with 4 years of complimentary services.

With a rich history of selling Suzuki cars since the early 80s, Uttara Motors has successfully delivered over 50,000 units to satisfied customers across the country. Committed to customer satisfaction, Uttara Motors operates eight showrooms and ten service centres nationwide, providing exceptional sales and service support.

For more information and to experience the extraordinary Suzuki Grand Vitara, visit your nearest Suzuki showroom.


