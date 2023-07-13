Video
Thursday, 13 July, 2023
Business

UK lenders can withstand major shock: BoE

Published : Thursday, 13 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, July 12: Britain's top lenders have passed stress tests to show they can withstand major economic shock, even as rising interest rates pressure the financial system, the Bank of England said Wednesday.

The British central bank revealed the outcome of its annual assessment alongside its half-year report on financial stability.
"We recently tested the major UK banks using a severe stress scenario that is much worse than the economic outlook we expect," the BoE said in a statement.
"The results of this stress test showed that the UK banking system would continue to be resilient, and be able to support households and businesses, even if economic conditions turned out to be much worse than we expect."

The doomsday scenario included UK annual inflation striking 17 percent, the unemployment rate hitting 8.5 percent and house prices collapsing by almost a third, as a deep worldwide recession takes hold.

The top eight UK banks -- Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, Nationwide, NatWest, Santander UK, Standard Chartered and Virgin Money -- would survive such an economic storm without triggering another global financial crisis, according to the assessment.

The BoE has ramped up interest rates 13 times in a row to the current level of five percent in an attempt to dampen stubbornly high inflation.

The move has sparked mortgage turmoil as commercial lenders lift their own rates on home loans, worsening a cost-of-living crisis.    �AFP


