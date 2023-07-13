

Selextra Lifestyle products available in Ambala



A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Selextra and Ambala Traders in this regard. Arif Sikder, founder and owner of Ambala Traders, and Vice Chairman Riajul Islam, Shakib Arafat, founder and managing director of Selextra, and others were present at the signing ceremony, says a press release.



Arif Sikder said, Ambala Traders has 175 branches in 17 districts in Bangladesh. The lifestyle products of Salextra will be sold from sales points of those branch offices.

Shakib Arafat Said, Salextra always distributes authentic products of high-quality brands. I believe Ambala Traders is the perfect platform to reach our lifestyle products to all levels of people.



