Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 July, 2023, 5:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Selextra Lifestyle products available in Ambala

Published : Thursday, 13 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Desk

Selextra Lifestyle products available in Ambala

Selextra Lifestyle products available in Ambala

Salextra joined with the electronics, home appliance, and mobile and accessories company Ambala Traders. All imported products of Salextra will be now available at the branch offices of Ambala Traders. Also, customers can get a 0% EMI facility from Ambala Traders.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Selextra and Ambala Traders in this regard. Arif Sikder, founder and owner of Ambala Traders, and Vice Chairman Riajul Islam, Shakib Arafat, founder and managing director of Selextra, and others were present at the signing ceremony, says a press release.

Arif Sikder said, Ambala Traders has 175 branches in 17 districts in Bangladesh. The lifestyle products of Salextra will be sold from sales points of those branch offices.

Shakib Arafat Said, Salextra always distributes authentic products of high-quality brands. I believe Ambala Traders is the perfect platform to reach our lifestyle products to all levels of people.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh raises export target by 11.59pc to $72 billion for FY24
DSE, CSE edge up on brisk trading
Bangladesh to import LNG from Malaysia
Sonali Bank opens counter to handle BD-India trade in rupee
EBL opens India Business Desk
BD plans to launch taka-rupee debit cards by December
Agrani Bank honours top exporters
realme jumps 29 spots, enters top 50 in Kantar BrandZ 2023


Latest News
30 injured in Gopalganj clash, 8 arrested
Bangladesh women's team face Nepal tomorrow
Minor child drowns in Bhola pond
Chinese hackers accessed government emails, Microsoft says
Turkey sets new Western tilt in foreign policy as economy weighs
Author Milan Kundera dies at 94
Existing legal structure sufficient for fair election: Law Secy tells EU
Woman killed in Madaripur road accident
Elderly man commits suicide in Dinajpur
EU delegation meets information minister
Most Read News
Ex-Gulshan thana OC, wife jailed in graft case
Shahin Malum, a dynamic politician and social worker
'BNP trying to destabilise country with an unconstitutional demand'
BGB man dies while swimming to detain smuggler in Kurigram
BNP men start arriving at Nayapaltan
Thousands turn up at AL rally venue
PM to open South Asia's largest single STP in Dhaka on Thursday
With 300 motorcades, Jahangir coming to Dhaka to join peace rally
BNP's nationwide roadmarch on July 18, 19 for one-point demand
US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya to meet PM Thursday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft